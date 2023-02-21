Putin said that the feat of the participants of the NWO finds a powerful response and support throughout Russia

Participants of the special military operation are supported throughout Russia. This statement was made by President Vladimir Putin during a message to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, February 21. The event will be broadcast live on Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

“Their hard, military work, their feat find a powerful response throughout Russia. People support our fighters. They don’t want to, they can’t stay away. The front is now passing through the hearts of millions of our people. They send medicines, means of communication, equipment, vehicles, warm clothes, camouflage nets and so on to the front lines. Anything that helps save the lives of our reyuts. I know how letters from children, schoolchildren, warm front-line soldiers. They take them into battle as the most precious thing, because the sincerity and purity of children’s wishes are touching to tears. The fighters are gaining an understanding of what they are fighting for, who they are protecting,” the head of state said.