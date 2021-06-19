Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a possible record for the volume of housing commissioning in 2021. According to him at the congress of the United Russia party RIA News…

“We can reach a record volume of housing commissioning this year,” the president said. He also said that in the first five months of this year, new housing projects were launched on almost 15 million square meters. This is 78 percent more than last year, Putin said.

“Such an indicator is evidence that the industry has not only recovered, but also demonstrates a stable dynamics of development,” concluded the Russian leader.