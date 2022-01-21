Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need to index pensions in accordance with the level of real inflation, not only for civilians, but also for the military, reports RIA News. The indexation rate will be 8.6 percent.

The head of state instructed to recalculate from January 1, 2022. According to the current budget parameters, the size of military pensions was to increase by 4 percent from 1 October.

Putin stressed that indexation would be higher than actual inflation, which reached 8.39 percent over the past year. According to him, military pensioners should receive the money with the next payment.

On January 12, the president proposed to index the size of the insurance part of the pension by 8.6 percent instead of the 5.9 percent included in the budget. The day before, on January 20, the State Duma adopted appropriate amendments to the budget. The Federation Council will consider them next week.

As a result of indexation, the real size of the average civil pension will increase by 300 rubles. Meanwhile, last year only a one-time payment of 10,000 rubles made it possible to ensure the growth of pensions above inflation, which ensured an increase of 833 rubles every month. Thus, taking into account the one-time payment, the pension will be reduced by about 500 rubles compared to last year.