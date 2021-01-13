President Vladimir Putin instructed to begin mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus from next week. Reported by RIA News Wednesday, January 13th.

We need to move from such a large-scale to mass vaccination, and I ask you to keep this in mind, prepare the appropriate infrastructure, (…) I ask you from next week to build an appropriate schedule for this work in the same way as we do with other diseases, for example , for the flu President Vladimir Putin

The President noted that there should be no problems with this, since Sputnik V does not require special transportation conditions. He called the Russian drug the best in the world, but noted that it is necessary to understand how it will act in the conditions of many strains.

eighteen january mass vaccination against coronavirus will begin in Russia

This date was named by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. “Today we understand that by the end of January, that is, for use by the population, 2.1 million doses of vaccine will be received, and we will seriously need to step up the vaccination campaign,” she said.

“The world is failing to defeat the coronavirus,” he said, stressing that he was watching with concern the situation with the disease in the UK.

At the same time, according to the head of Rospotrebnadzor, the situation with the spread of coronavirus is stabilizing almost throughout the country. In 22 regions, a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 was recorded, in 61 – stabilization. An increase in the incidence was noted only in two regions of Russia.

The head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, in turn, announced the stabilization of the situation with the coronavirus during the New Year holidays. He noted that the increased production of medicines helped to improve the situation in the country.

The vaccination campaign started in Russia on December 5. First of all, they decided to vaccinate teachers and medical workers.

800,000 doses of vaccines against coronavirus introduced in Russia as of January 2. The number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 does not reflect this indicator, since vaccination takes place in two stages with a minimum interval of 21 days.

The vaccine is given with the Russian drug Sputnik V, which became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus vector platform. At the end of December, the Russian Ministry of Health approved the use of Sputnik V for vaccination of people over 60 years old.

In Russia, in addition to the drug of the Gamaleya Center, a vaccine called “EpiVacCorona” is also registered. It is peptide, developed on the basis of artificially synthesized proteins. According to the virologist Anatoly Altstein, this vaccine may be less effective, because this category of drugs is poorly understood.

Several more COVID-19 vaccines are registered in other countries. So, in the USA and Great Britain they began to inoculate the population with the drug from Pfizer / BioNTech companies. This drug will not be supplied to Russia at the request of individuals. The company warned that delivery is possible only at the level of government agreements.

In the United States, a drug developed by Moderna was approved. British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has also announced the start of clinical trials for a combination of its AZD1222 vaccine.

Over the past day, 22,850 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia. The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic was 3,471,053.