Russian President Putin said that the continuation of the grain deal has lost its meaning

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the continuation of the grain deal that did not justify its humanitarian purpose has lost its meaning. He wrote about this in his article, published on the Kremlin website.

He clarified that the deal did not justify its humanitarian purpose, since most of the grain remained in European ports and did not go to African countries, as was originally stated.

“Given all these facts, the continuation of the grain deal that did not justify its humanitarian purpose has lost its meaning,” Putin stressed.

The President of Russia also said that none of the conditions of the grain deal regarding the withdrawal of Russian exports from sanctions and the supply of fertilizers to world markets had not been fulfilled. The head of state recalled that in this case we are talking about a humanitarian action, which should not be subject to any sanctions.

On July 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia was pulling out of the grain deal. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that security guarantees in the Black Sea would no longer be in effect.