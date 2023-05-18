South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyand that both leaders agreed to meet with a delegation of African leaders to discuss a possible plan to end the war in Ukraine.

The delegation will be headed by Ramaphosa and will include the presidents of Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda and Egypt. The delegation is expected to travel to Moscow and kyiv in the coming weeks to begin negotiations.

Ramaphosa said the African Union is “deeply concerned” about the war in Ukraine and that the goal of the delegation is “to find a peaceful solution to this conflict.”

The war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country and its people. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes and thousands have been killed.

The war has also had a significant impact on the world economy, causing energy prices to rise and disrupting supply chains for many foods.

The African Union has been a vocal critic of the war in Ukraine and has called for an end to the conflict. The delegation’s visit to Ukraine and Russia is a significant event, although few believe it could help end the war.

The delegation has not yet set a date for its trip to Moscow and kyiv.

The goals of the delegation are to find a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine and to help alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people.