Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

Zelensky and Putin gave their assessment of the further course of the Ukraine war. Ukraine wants to remain defensive – as long as the West delivers.

Kiev/Moscow – Almost two years after the attack that violated international law of Russia on the Ukraine The war between the neighboring countries rages with relentless severity. The question of the future in the bloody conflict arises not only because of the heavy losses on both sides.

Wladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky recently gave independent outlooks. In mid-December, the presidents of the two countries each held a press conference in which they looked back on the war – but also made concrete military plans for it Ukraine war shared. What Putin and Zelensky's words suggest for the year 2024.

Material battle stalls war in Ukraine

What seems clear is that the front line between the two countries has hardened in 2023 and neither army has managed to achieve any real success. This is also because the warring parties are slowly running out of resources, the news agency said Agence France Press (AFP). Ukraine's counteroffensive launched in the summer also failed due to a lack of ammunition.

Support for Ukraine actually comes from allies in the West, although there is resistance to the deliveries in some places. The US Senate recently had its interim last aid delivery announced. “We need support because we simply don’t have any ammunition,” Zelensky said.

At the end of the year, Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Vladimir Putin gave an assessment for the coming year. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Evgeniy Maloletka

According to the Ukrainian president, it is certain that the USA will continue its support for Ukraine in the future. But the upcoming US elections could become a problem if they do Donald Trump they decide for themselves.

Russia and Ukraine are working on building up their armies

The Russian ruler has also recognized that support from the West is waning. In his opinion, it looks like “it will end little by little.”

Russia's president is following new mobilizations AFP-Information for the coming year excluded. Whether this is true will probably become clear after the 2024 election. With a large-scale mobilization, Putin could make himself unpopular with voters. In the meantime, reports about alternative recruitment methods are increasing. According to media reports, the president plans to send Ukrainian youth into combat in his war of aggression.

The question of more soldiers also arises in Ukraine. Zelenskyy said loudly AFP rejected the army's demand for 500,000 new soldiers for the Ukraine war. He also rejected renewed mobilization because of the costs. In order to be prepared for the further course of the war, he wants to expand drone production in his country. The Ukrainian president wants to produce one million unmanned flying objects. In addition, domestic arms and ammunition production should be boosted.

Zelensky does not want to negotiate with Putin in the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Ukraine does not seem interested in negotiations. There was no request from Moscow about this either. Putin, on the other hand, claims to be open to discussions. According to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Putin's offer is merely a tactic to delay Western military aid. Already last summer, Putin wanted to undermine support for the upcoming counteroffensive by offering a ceasefire by directing the focus of Western states to possible negotiations.

Zelenskyj rejects a ceasefire agreement under Putin's government anyway. “I only see arrogance and murder in their rhetoric,” said the Ukrainian president.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Meanwhile, Moscow is sticking to its declared war goals. Ukraine must be denazified and demilitarized. There will only be peace “when we have achieved our goals,” said Putin, again emphasizing his belief that Russia will win the war. Zelenskyj tends to keep a low profile when it comes to promises of victory. Nobody can know when the fighting will end. The people of Ukraine must not lose their resilience. (nhi)