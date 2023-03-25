Was it the Siberian salmon? The sturgeon soup? Or the venison with cherry sauce? After a state banquet in Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping bid his host a friendly farewell on Tuesday. “Changes are taking place now that we haven’t seen in a hundred years,” he said in the doorway. “And together we bring about those changes.”

With a classic state visit, China and Russia underlined that they want to grow closer together. Russia could use a friend in the confrontation with the West over Ukraine. China is looking for partners to push back against the United States. Because, Xi recently stated, they are out to limit Beijing’s international influence.

Two days later, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, was invited to lunch with European government leaders. Hard decisions were not on the agenda. The Brussels meeting was also a demonstration of solidarity.

The EU leaders and Guterres reiterated the importance of multilateralism, of cooperation between several states according to generally accepted rules. Multilateralism limits the power of large countries and gives small countries a stage. The EU is a textbook example of multilateralism. Guterres is chief of global multilateralism.

“We are champions of multilateralism and sometimes feel lonely in it,” a senior EU official said beforehand about the purpose of the visit. “I think Guterres also feels lonely sometimes.”

Multilateralism is the only way to tackle global problems. The UN scientific climate bureau showed once again this week that climate action is of vital importance. Children born now will experience extreme heat in their lifetime.

With the war in Ukraine, the confrontation between China and the US and the rise of authoritarian states, multilateralism is struggling. The post-war system of international consultation was able to come to fruition because one world power supported the system like a benevolent uncle and out of self-interest: the US.

China and Russia no longer accept American supremacy and have long disbelieved in that world order. They see a world in which multiple centers of power are emerging, a multipolar world. They also no longer adhere to the old standards.

Putin violated those rules with the invasion of Ukraine. Xi this week honored a leader who not only invaded an independent state, but who was subject to an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court a few days earlier. Russia is said to have committed war crimes by deporting Ukrainian children. At the initiative of Poland and in cooperation with the UN, the EU, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday, will convene an international conference with the aim of tracing the 16,200 deported children.

While the existing order is being defended in Brussels, Xi and Putin are building an alternative. China and Russia, they agreed in a detailed statement, want to cooperate in every field imaginable: technology, energy, raw materials, volunteering, disaster relief, oncology, psychiatry, sports, polar expeditions, seagoing ships, TV programs.

The embrace seemed intimate, but they remain partners with their own interests. Negotiations on a new gas pipeline to bring Russian gas to China have not yet been completed, presumably because China wants to force more favorable terms from a Russia that has few options.

Some analysts felt that Russia has sold out to China at the summit: Moscow supplies raw materials, among other things, but receives little in return. Putin “has pledged the Kremlin to Beijing,” Russia expert Sam Greene wrote on Twitter.

The Sino-Russian statement also reads like a guide to an authoritarian worldview. Moscow and Beijing see a “profound transformation of international architecture” with the “growth of a number of regional powers” who want to defend their “legitimate interests”. They oppose countries that “use democracy and freedom to put pressure on other states.” They call US President Joe Biden’s view that there is a competition between democracy and autocracy a false storyline.

They want their own order, with their own storyline. They write, without disclaimer, that they are committed to peace. And they allow themselves great freedom with the concept of democracy. For example, they advocate a ‘democratization of international relations’. If Putin takes that literally and he follows the majority in the UN, he will have to leave Ukraine tomorrow.

Despite clashing world views, international consultations have not come to a complete standstill. For example, a number of European leaders are preparing to fly to Beijing. One of them is EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. He saw a Xi in Moscow this week who “wants to come across as someone who can play a diplomatic role,” he told a group of journalists on Friday. “That is why China talks about unlimited friendship with Russia, but does not want to become militarily involved with Ukraine. China must use its influence to make it clear to Russia that this war is going nowhere and that it must withdraw its troops.”

As far as Borrell is concerned, China has not yet crossed any red lines in Ukraine.