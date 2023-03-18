The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and of China, Xi Jinping, will hold an informal lunch on Monday, March 20, and will continue negotiations on Tuesday, after which they will offer a press conference, the Kremlin announced today.

“The talks between the president (Putin) and the Chinese leader will start in the second half of March 20. It will be a face to face, a casual lunch“, said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at a press conference.

Peskov added that March 21 will be “the day of negotiations” and confirmed that both leaders will give a press conference at the end of their talks.

Subsequently, presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov specified that Moscow pays special attention to the informal meeting of the leaders of China and Russia to be held on the 20th. “We pay special attention to this closed (public) and informal conversation. During it, They will discuss the most key and sensitive issues related to relations between the two countries and foreign policy,” Ushakov said.

The Kremlin adviser added that Putin and Xi will “certainly” discuss the conflict in Ukraine. “We highly appreciate the moderate and measured stance of the Chinese leadership. on this issue and we know the Chinese settlement plan,” Ushakov said.

“I am sure that both our leader and the Chinese will exchange views on the current situation in the context of the development of the conflict in Ukraine,” he added.

According to the Kremlin representative, “a large part of the Chinese appraisals coincide with the Russian vision”. Putin and Xi will also discuss military-technical cooperation, a meeting that will also be attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the director of the Military-Technical Cooperation Service, Dmitry Shugaev.

In addition, they will evaluate bilateral energy cooperation and representatives of large companies from both countries will participate in a joint lunch. In total, the leaders plan to sign a dozen documents, including two declarations on strengthening strategic cooperation between the parties and economic interaction plans until 2030.

China insists that the close relations between Beijing and Moscow “do not threaten any country” and “advance the multipolarization of the world.”

The previous meeting between Xi and Putin took place in Beijing three weeks before the start of the so-called “special military operation”.

In this regard, Beijing has always maintained an ambiguous position calling for “respect for the territorial integrity of all countries”, including Ukraine, and “attention to the legitimate concerns of all countries”, in reference to Russia.

Beijing recently issued another statement on what it calls the “conflict” in Ukraine, in which it defended respect for the sovereignty of all countries, called for the abandonment of the “cold war mentality” and called for a ceasefire.

He also called for “moderation” to “prevent the situation from getting out of control” and leading to a nuclear conflict, a proposal criticized by the West for putting “the aggressor and the victimized” on the same level.

EFE

