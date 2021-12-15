Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting lasting an hour and a half on Wednesday, in which the two leaders highlighted the excellent level of bilateral relations, the Kremlin reported.

Xi said that while his country and Russia are not allies, the current state of their relationship “exceeds that level because of its effectiveness,” Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov told a telephone news conference at the end of the summit.

“The leaders have found that relations have reached an unprecedented level,” he said.

During the virtual meeting, Putin and Xi’s second in a year, both discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and the global agenda. “It was a conversation between two colleagues, two friends,” said Ushakov.

He added that China supports Russia in its desire to obtain security guarantees from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to prevent further expansion of the Alliance to the east.

“The (Chinese) president has emphasized that he supports Russia’s demands on guarantees,” he said. China understands what worries Russia on its western borders, he added.

Putin also briefed Xi on the outcome of the virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden last week.

“The president noted that, overall, the conversation (with Biden) was substantive and helpful,” Ushakov said, adding that Putin explained to Xi the threats to Russia’s national interests by the US and NATO that “bring their military infrastructures closer together of the borders of Russia”.

The two leaders criticized the US-sponsored Summit on Democracy, which, according to Putin and Xi, is aimed at creating new dividing lines.

Putin and Xi also negatively evaluated the creation of new alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, promoted by the US, as, according to the Kremlin adviser, it often violates “the regime and the pillars of global non-proliferation and increases the level of tension military in the region”.