Russian President Putin and Head of Kazakhstan Tokayev had a telephone conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On Tuesday, January 3, reports RIA News.

It is noted that the heads of state discussed, in particular, issues of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, agreeing on coordination between governments and relevant structures.

It is also indicated that the presidents exchanged congratulations on the New Year, noting the high level of strategic partnership.

Earlier, on December 30, it was reported that Vladimir Putin congratulated the leaders of the post-Soviet countries on the upcoming New Year: Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturian, as well as President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.