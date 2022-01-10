During the telematic meeting of the heads of state of the six countries that make up the Collective Security Treaty Organization (ODKB in its acronym in Russian), Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, whose troops are currently in Kazakhstan to face the protests, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Monday that what is happening in the Central Asian country is a consequence of “international terrorism.”

According to his account, the protests involve “activists trained in terrorist camps abroad (…) they were not spontaneous protests due to the rise in fuel prices.” “Destructive internal and external forces took advantage of the situation,” he added. Regarding the length of time that his military will remain in Kazakhstan, Putin said that “they will withdraw once they have fulfilled their mission.”

For his part, the Kazakh leader, Kasim-Zhomart Tokáyev, intervened to ensure that in his country there had been an “attempted coup” orchestrated by “armed militants.” “Groups of armed combatants who were biding their time went into action. Its main objective has been clearly revealed … it was an attempted coup, “said Tokáyev. In his words, the mission of the troops sent to Kazakhstan by Russia and four other ODKB countries “will end soon.” The Kazakh leader said that his recent order to shoot to kill did not refer to peaceful protesters and reported that this Tuesday he will undertake the formation of the country’s new government, which was dismissed last week to try to quell the protests. He also promised to present evidence of outside interference.

“I have no doubt that this is a terrorist attack, an organized and well-prepared act against Kazakhstan with the participation of foreign fighters, coming from Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan. Fighters from the Middle East also participated, “Tokáyev insisted hours later, speaking by phone with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadir Zhapárov, did not participate in the virtual meeting this Monday, protesting the arrest in Almatí of a Kyrgyz citizen, Vikram Ruzajúnov, a musician by profession and initially accused of participating in the disorders.

Meanwhile, this Monday, the Zhambil region police chief, Zhanat Suleimenov, and also a colonel of the National Security Committee (KNB), Azamat Ibrayev, were found dead. The body of the latter was found in the courtyard of his house, in Nursultán, the capital of the country. Investigations have been opened, although it is suspected that they could have committed suicide. Meanwhile, the Kazakh Ministry of the Interior updated its figures of arrests during the week of unrest, which amounts to 7,939.

The ODKB virtual meeting, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin is present, is held according to his initiative. It was he who proposed the idea to Tokáyev on Saturday. Deputies of the Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament) suggest that the contingent of troops currently deployed in Kazakhstan could stay there permanently to “reinforce the security” of the Central Asian country. The co-president of the Fair Russia party, Sergey Mironov, has expressly requested it, according to information released by the Russian agency Interfax.

“The ODKB forces could become the basis for the formation in Kazakhstan of a system to combat extremism, including the protection of the population of Russian origin,” said Mironov. In his opinion, “the permanent presence of the ODKB military would guarantee peace and tranquility for years to come.”

According to the Kazakh channel Jabar-24, the disorders that broke out in the country on January 2 have already caused 164 deaths and nearly 2,000 injured. Most of those figures are for Almatí, Kazakhstan’s main economic center and the epicenter of the unrest. The revolt, according to the municipal authorities of Almatí, tends to subside although clashes with the forces of order and sporadic shootings continue to take place. Tokayev has removed two other vice presidents of the Kazakh National Security Committee (KNB), Marat Osipov and Daulet Ergozhin. On Saturday, former KNB chief Karim Masimov was also fired and arrested for “high treason.”