Does Vladimir Putin's Russia want Alaska back? The Russian president signed a decree allocating funds for the search, registration and protection of Moscow's properties abroad. The list also includes territories ceded by the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union. The list would therefore also include Alaska, sold to the United States in 1867, territories in Central and Eastern Europe, areas of Scandinavia, and sectors of Asia.

As highlighted by the US magazine Newsweek, the decree was signed by the president on January 17th. The provision does not have well-defined contours. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlights that “the precise parameters of what constitutes current or historical Russian property are unclear. The Kremlin may be using 'territorial protection' of its claimed properties in countries beyond its its internationally recognized borders to promote soft power mechanisms in post-Soviet states and neighboring countries, to ultimately pursue internal destabilization.”

The decree, in Russia which is heading towards the presidential elections in March, is particularly popular with ultranationalists. Pro-war bloggers, a category that has been in vogue in the last 2 years since the start of the conflict with Ukraine, see the document as a step forward towards new conflicts with 'neighbors', including the USA. “We suggest starting with Alaska”, is the input that comes from a Telegram channel with over 530 thousand subscribers. Territories of all latitudes end up in the crosshairs: Ukraine is nothing new, but Bessarabia, the Grand Duchy of Finland, Armenia, Azerbaijan, most of the Baltic countries and a significant share of Poland come into play.

The references to Alaska, which was ceded to the United States in 1867, are obviously striking. In the past, Putin has crossed the topic off the list of issues deserving attention, although calls to reopen the issue in terms of a territorial dispute have never been lacking. According to the ISW, any claim would be without any foundation. The reaction of ultranationalist circles to the signing of the decree, however, is a clear signal of the deep-rooted presence of a revanchist orientation which, inevitably, must be considered as a relevant factor for a country at war. Fueling the myth of a reconquest, even just with a piece of paper, could make it easier to start a new mobilization after the presidential elections which will confirm Putin as leader of the country.