Approximately half of the votes received by Vladimir Putin in the Russian elections were allegedly falsified. Novaya Gazeta Europe writes this, based on the calculations of the mathematician and independent analyst Sergey Shpilkin. According to the independent newspaper, this is fraud on a record scale for the presidential elections in Russia.

Excluding electronic votes, official data report that 74.5 million voters went to the polls. Of these, approximately 64.7 million voted for Putin, but Shplikin's calculations indicate that at least 31.6 million of these votes were falsified. To obtain these numbers, the analyst compared the distribution of votes obtained by the candidates with the turnout in each polling station, in order to understand how many votes were “added” to the winner.

The official data

Putin was elected president of Russia for the fifth time with 87.28 percent of the vote. This is the definitive result, with all the ballots counted, released by the Central Electoral Commission. 87.1 million people voted (77.44 percent of those entitled to vote), as announced by Ella Pamfilova, director of the Commission. The candidate of the Communist Party, Nikolai Kharitonov, was voted by 4.31 percent of those who went to the polls, the candidate of the New People's Party, Vladislav Davankov, took 3.85 percent of the votes and the leader of Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky got 3.2.

In the overall picture, the figure stands out according to which Putin received 98.99 percent of the votes in Chechnya, where voter turnout reached 97 percent, the Election Commission announced. Already in 2018, 91.44 percent of those entitled to vote in Chechnya had voted. And in 2012 Putin had received 99.76 percent of the votes in the region governed in an authoritarian manner by Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov considered “absurd” the statements according to which the presidential elections which resulted in a plebiscite were illegitimate. Commenting in particular on the American assessments of the vote in Russia, Peskov declared that ''it is an opinion that is not important for us and that we will not listen to''. “This was an incredibly undemocratic process,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington. “I think it's safe to say that there will definitely be no congratulatory phone calls coming from the United States,” he added.

“If we say that the elections in our country are illegitimate, then we should probably say that 87 percent of the population of our country who cast their vote for President Putin is illegitimate. This is absurd,” Peskov told reporters at Fly.