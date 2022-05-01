By Maurizio Monti, Swiss Stock Exchange Institute

Bluffs that win or lose

It was early February, when I published an article where I was talking about a dear friend of American trader, who is also an international poker player.

Brilliant character, whose name I am not allowed to reveal, explained to me the vision she had of Putinassociating the image, in fact, to a poker player, who was aiming for a dangerous rise in the stakes.

On February 24, the day of the invasion ofUkrainewe realized that the stakes had risen a lot or that perhaps it had always been much higher than how almost the whole world had perceived it until then.

There Russia today has an internal social reality very different from Soviet Russia.

For some years he had given us the illusion of a progressive approach to our way of being, trying to combine his own Eurasian culture with the Western one.

The images of Putin with Bush of a certain era they looked like those of great friends from college.

For reasons that historians will investigate in due course and that we, today, struggle to understand, the Putin since then it has undergone a profound transformation over the years.

A very imaginative but suggestive hypothesis is that the Putin today is a different person than the Putin of that time: that is, that of today is a double, which has replaced the Putin since then, conveniently made to disappear because it has become too pro-Western.

The concrete proofs of this fantasy are very uncertain: but the very existence of this hypothesis manifests the perception of a figure who has greatly changed his characteristics and his way of thinking over the years.

One thing is certain: the foreign policy of the Russia today looks much more like that of the Russia Sovietthat not to what for some time we had deluded ourselves that it could be or at least become over time.

And so let’s go back to the poker player.

There Soviet Russia she has always been a skilled poker player, showing muscle and power: let’s not forget that Communist Russia it has imploded on itself, on an economic system that is impossible to make exist and to govern. In the end it was a huge bluff.

Obviously, he is a poker player who has some good cards: the nuclear weapon.

Not many Italian newspapers have given the news that Russian TV, just this week, illustrated a simulation of a launch of Sarmat nuclear missiles on London or Berlin, from the base of Kaliningrad, specifying that the same two cities would disappear, respectively in 202 and 106 seconds. There was no specification in how many seconds later Moscow and the Kaliningrad base would disappear and, subsequently, a large part of the world.

This is the way to play poker. Flexing your muscles, in a cold way, making you think you have a royal flush in your hand, and trying to imply that your opponent, with his four aces, would lose anyway.

The skill of the West now must be to know how to compete with a poker player.

With the serene lucid and determined awareness that there is a poker player there, that he will remain so until he is forced by his own madness not to be discovered as such.

On 9 May next, on the occasion of the grandiose military parade, probably, the poker player will have to uncover a couple of cards with his people, declaring that the police operation has become a war, as in reality it always has been. The prolongation of the conflict puts him in a position not to be able to do without it.

Obviously, the poker player declares that he is not the one declaring war, but there is a ready list of guilty attackers. Since the Ukrainian Nazis are no longer enough, here are the new offenders, NATO, the United States, the European Union and the “hostile countries“.

He would have gladly done without having to reveal a couple of cards he had in his hand, he wanted to play them differently: not everything always goes the right way. But NATO’s “proxy war” will be an excellent argument to support yet another pure Soviet-branded bluff against its people.