In the height of summer, a few years ago, the restaurant overlooking the sea was kept open, beyond the usual hours, because some Russian “guests” wanted to celebrate the birthday of a friend of theirs. Thanks to an interpreter, crustaceans, molluscs from the area “and catch” of the day were served, all washed down by the splendid bubbles of prosecco. After so many “nasdrovie” (cheers! Invitation to toast) a little before the diners got up a gentleman sipping a drink asked one of them how he had done the Russia to move from communism to capitalism.

The response was immediate: “Thanks to Putin and the people in his entourage to whom heavy industry, newspapers, banks, oil, gas, transport etc. have been” distributed “, but on a condition that Russia alone manages it, Putin (except for exceptions). A few years later someone tried to break this pact and found himself tried, jailed and stripped of his gods “His possessions“. Someone else wanted to go too far and now finds himself in a golden exile in London or Israel. We thank Putin every day because without him and his friends we would not live so comfortably. A little staggering, but happy they left the scene. The question is: do you think some oligarch or someone else would take on the role of Brutus to stab Caesar?

