“Six more years of conflict await us” with the obvious reconfirmation of Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. AND a possible post-Putin situation would not be very different because “the machine he created would continue to work”

. Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti, senior researcher at the Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia Observatory at ISPI, reasons with Adnkronos after the elections in Russia and “a result that we are not surprised by” because “we know very well” that there “there are no they are free and competitive elections.” And “we know this because not only political dissidents, such as the now dead Alexei Navalny or Kara Murza, are in prison, but because those who had the greatest chance of challenging Putin have been ousted.” Our thoughts turn to Boris Nadezhdin, excluded from the Russian presidential elections.

In Russia, the expert summarizes, the elections are a “ritual that Putin wants to carry out” both “to ask the Russians to give an opinion on his actions”, obtaining “a sort of plebiscite” to be used to claim legitimacy, and to “reunify the ruling elite”. The famous magic circle around Putin.

Thus, he continues in his analysis, “another six years of conflict lie ahead for the West because clearly the fact that the war against Ukraine”, now entered into its third year after the Russian invasion which began on 24 February 2022, is described from Russian propaganda as a war against NATO and the West, does not bode well.”

'In Ukraine he feels he has time on his side and the capabilities for a new offensive'

The next few years, according to Tafuro Ambrosetti, will be years of “clash with the West” and of “continuity in Ukraine” because Russia “feels it's in a good moment” and to “have time on his side”, also in view of the electoral events in the West. A possible return of Donald Trump in the White House it would constitute an “enormously positive” fact for Russia at a time when even a reconfirmation of Joe Biden is seen in the context of “cracks” and “wrangles”, with the aid package for Kiev remaining blocked in Congress.

Not only are there “cracks” in support for Kiev, but Russia “also feels it has the necessary capabilities to launch a new offensive, as many military analysts believe.” And, observe, “we will not find a Russia more willing to compromise” with its 'friend' China, which has never explicitly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and which does business with Moscow, which “plays everything on strategic ambiguity”. Xi Jinping's Dragon, who immediately congratulated with Putin, has in Russia a “useful ally especially in anti-American rhetoric and policies”. Anti-Americanism is a “great glue – he notes – but it is not the only one despite being the basis of relations” between Moscow and the Asian giant, who sees “political continuity” with Putin in the Kremlin.

And a Russia after Putin, 72 years old in October, would not be much different. The expert hypothesizes a “possible sudden death” and underlines how Russia is “a vertically managed country with a large centralization of power”. “Putin created a system – he remarks – and it would be difficult for any leader after Putin to deviate from the fundamental axes of Russian foreign policy that have now been defined”. When this new mandate is “over, he will be the leader who has been in power longer than anyone else, even Stalin “. And even after him, he concludes, “the machine he created would continue to work.”