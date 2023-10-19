Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing was unsuccessful. Despite the propaganda apparatus’s effort to describe the Russian President’s second trip abroad after Kyrgyzstan, following his indictment by the Hague Tribunal last March, as a symbolic victory over the West, Putin is back in Russia without having signed the desired significant agreements: it was aiming for agreements in the energy sector, for the doubling of the Siberian gas pipeline, or in agriculture, with the increase in wheat exports (at the moment China imports only the 1.5 percent of its needs) which it had instead hoped to tighten.

The news released by Tass of a “large wheat contract” worth $25 billion was dismissed by wheat analyst Anrei Sizov as a PR statement from a private company. “All the news about this mega contract comes from Russia. The rest of the world is out of the picture,” he said in an interview with the Moscow Times, which he reconstructed the real outcome of Putin’s trip.

On the energy front, the agreement for the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline that Beijing and Moscow have been discussing for years, which is necessary for Moscow to divert at least part of the 170 billion cubic meters of gas that it no longer exports to Europe, does not it was tight. Gazprom CEO Aleksei Miller told Russian television that Russia will soon supply the same amount of gas to China. But experts point out that it is virtually impossible.

“Power of Siberia 2, still on paper, was presented as a tube with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year. The first operational Power of Siberia has a capacity of 38 billion cubic meters. And there it is a 10 billion cubic meter contract for supplies from the Sakhalin fields. All together it makes 98 which leaves a difference of 73 billion cubic meters with the pre-war sales in Europe. It remains a mystery how they will manage to fill this gap”, he said explained Sergei Vakulenko, Carnegie analyst. “China does not need to sign a contract now: it can afford the luxury of waiting and negotiating better terms in the meantime.”

Putin would not say what he talked about for over three hours with Xi. But he chose to dedicate his press conference to the confrontation with the United States, Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. And he did not respond to the journalist who asked him about the content of the summit, limiting himself to saying that it was a productive discussion on matters of a confidential nature “over a cup of tea”.

“Speaking at a forum and meeting Xi Jinping served as a reminder of Putin’s status as a world leader. TV channels were asked to give a lot of coverage to the leader’s trip,” a Kremlin official told the Moscow Times. More than 20 TV, radio, news agencies and website journalists traveled following Putin and described the President’s every gesture in Beijing, underlining his role at an international level. It has been repeated several times that Xi invited Putin to enter the official lunch first and the red carpet was rolled out for him, “the enthusiasm that his speech generated”, as Sergei Lavrov commented, and the number never visa of heads of state present and “the additional tables necessary for the impressive Russian delegation”. But in terms of results, nothing.