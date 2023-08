How did you feel about the content of this article?

– 15 Minutes podcast episode talks about the mysteries surrounding Vladimir Putin and the death of opponents, such as Yevgeny Prighozin, leader of the Wagner Group

*) More mystery surrounds the death of an opponent of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Last Wednesday (23), a plane crashed on a route between Moscow and St. Petersburg, killing all 10 passengers on board.

This passenger list included the name of Yevgeny Prighozin, leader of the Wagner Group, who was an important ally and, more recently, became an antagonist of Putin.

The fact is that there are many cases of people who somehow got in Putin’s way and ended up dying. Some under mysterious circumstances.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast analyzes the matter and receives the Luis Kawaguti, journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics and editor of Gazeta do Povo.

