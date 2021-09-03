If there is one country that is politically correct towards Russia, it is Germany. From a materialistic point of view this should not be necessary. The German economy is two and a half times bigger than the Russian one. Yet Germany is wary of offending Russia.

Guilt about the war plays a role. Sometimes that leads to confusion. For example, this year President Steinmeier lumped together all the victims of the Nazis in Eastern Europe (Jews, Poles, Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russians). “More than twenty million people died in what was then the Soviet Union. That does not justify wrongdoing in current Russian politics, but we must not lose sight of the bigger picture.” said the head of state in support of his position that the Russian interventions in Ukraine and the attack on Navalny are not arguments for canceling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Steinmeier’s reasoning is curious. In Ukraine, more than five million civilians were killed in the war, including 1.5 million Jews, and two and a half million Ukrainian soldiers were killed. In Belarus, three million people (including a million Jews) lost their lives, a third of the total population. It is precisely these countries that will be disadvantaged if the natural gas for German industry is soon pumped via Nord Stream 2.

Steinmeier is not alone. In the run-up to the Bundestag elections on 26 September are most parties in Germany cautious about or downright submissive to Russia.

The Kremlin must “be approached constructively and resolutely,” the CDU writes in its election manifesto. In the case of chancellor candidate Laschet, the word ‘dialogue’ is therefore dead in the mouth. Without Russia, there is no peace in Europe, says the SPD. The socialists do not bend to the knees as their last chancellor Schröder, who is on the payroll of state-owned company Rosneft and who considers Putin a “clean democrat”. In Europe, “the rule of law and not the law of the strongest applies,” says Scholz. But before he kills Nord Stream 2, the Kremlin has to cross the line in Ukraine or Belarus more than it does now.

On the flanks, Die Linke and AfD are unadulterated Putinist. This is an old phenomenon in Germany. Since Nietzsche, Russia has appealed, especially among left-wing and right-wing intellectuals, to the vision of fear that the West will perish from lack of vitality.

Only the potential government parties Grünen and FDP do not have politically correct views. The Liberals want Nord Stream 2 to be suspended until an independent investigation into Navalny is done. The Grünen demand a resolute stop, partly because the project harms the geopolitical interests of the EU and the ‘stability of Ukraine’. Party leader Baerbock does not even rule out Ukrainian integration into NATO, although she considers full membership yet “not realistic”.

Under pressure from German industry, with its major interests in Russia, the Grünen and FDP are unlikely to carry much weight. But a strong position of the Grünen can lead to some shifts in emphasis. That is why Putin looks more at the polls in Germany than at the parliamentary elections a week earlier in Russia. Who will become chancellor in Berlin in three weeks is more important than the new Duma in Moscow. After all, he already knows that he will retain his majority there.

Eastern Europe expert Hubert Smeets works at the Raam op Russia knowledge center. He writes about the tilting world order every other week with geopolitics editor Michel Kerres.