Vladimir Putin had some of the results of his trip to Asia published directly. Did the Kremlin chief even want to build a counterpart to NATO?

Moscow – In these times, every trip abroad by Vladimir Putin attracts attention. After all, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Kremlin chief last year for possible war crimes.

The Russian president, who hardly ever crossed his country’s borders in the years before his war in Ukraine because of the coronavirus pandemic, is therefore threatened with arrest in many places. But not in China, North Korea or Vietnam, the three countries Putin visited most recently.

Good host: North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-Un (right) knew the special significance of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang. © Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Putin and the Asia trip: Is Kremlin chief planning an anti-NATO move with North Korea?

It is obvious that it was more than a courtesy visit, especially to Kim Jong-Un. Michael Thumann, who works as a foreign policy correspondent for Time who heads the weekly newspaper’s Moscow office, even suspects that the 71-year-old also used the trip to “build a resilient alliance against the West.”

He calls this in his column “the anti-NATOa Russo-Asian military alliance against the Euro-Atlantic world.” The BRICS alliance, co-founded by Putin in 2006, is often compared to the western G7, but Moscow’s rulers are still unable to come up with a counterpart to NATO. This is something that is likely to rankle him, as he regularly rails against the transatlantic defense alliance, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, during his campaign in Ukraine.

Thumann suspects that Putin might need former allies of the Soviet Union for his anti-NATO campaign. But he will probably have to stretch himself and perhaps even bend over backwards for the project. Experts are skeptical that such an undertaking will bear fruit.

Putin and an anti-NATO in Asia? Experts have doubts about the countries’ relations with the West

In the Focus Wolfgang Richter, retired colonel and expert on defence and security policy at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), emphasises Vietnam and North Korea As Pacific-Asian states, they have “no direct connection to the European security order”. In addition, Hanoi and Pyongyang pursue different interests. Vietnam has recently even moved closer to the USA and presents itself as open to all sides.

In the article, Alexander Libman also expresses doubts about an anti-NATO approach. The political scientist at the Free University of Berlin, who focuses on Eastern Europe and Russia, explains: “With the exception of North Korea, the countries in Asia will not enter into an alliance that deprives them of any flexibility in shaping their relations with the West.” He also sees “enough differences between the countries of Asia.”

Also with the now nine BRICS countries Putin cannot build an anti-NATO with the other countries – in addition to Russia, these are Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. “Rather, they want to pursue their own interests as independent poles in the multipolar world and confidently counteract the sole claim to leadership of a unipolar world power,” says Libman, who was born in Moscow, explaining the background to the merger.

Communication problems? Vladimir Putin puts on headphones in Hanoi and listens to his hosts’ statements. © Manan VATSYAYANA / POOL / AFP

Putin looking for partners: Kremlin chief is probably seeking closer ties with North Korea and Iran

This means that an anti-NATO approach would probably remain just wishful thinking on Putin’s part. However, he did not return empty-handed. The Kremlin chief brought back a partnership agreement from North Korea, including a commitment to provide assistance in the event of an attack on either country.

And on top of that, Putin has sparked a bit of unrest in Asia. Damien Cave, correspondent for the New York Timesas one of the Russian president’s goals. At the very least, his threat to better arm Pyongyang’s troops has probably increased concerns in the region. South Korea, Japan and the USA, but also China, will be following further developments all the more closely.

TimeCorrespondent Thumann sees Putin one step closer to another goal: to bind states sanctioned by the West more closely to himself. This has long been the case for Belarus, and now increasingly for North Korea. He suspects that the next step will be a formalized alliance with Iran.

With these sometimes unpredictable partners in different parts of the world, Putin would not only gain influence, he could also be assured of even greater attention when he starts traveling again. This in turn could give him a feeling of additional power. (mg)