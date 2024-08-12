Vladimir Putin’s anger grows over Ukraine’s incursion into Russia. “The enemy will receive a worthy response and there is no doubt that we will achieve all our objectives”said the President who called a meeting in the Kremlin to discuss what is happening on the border, on the seventh day of the incursion by Ukrainian forces.

Putin stressed that “the losses of the Ukrainian military have increased dramatically, especially the most capable units that the enemy sends to our border.” The main task of the Defense Ministry is to “push the enemy out of our territory,” he added in statements broadcast on Russian television.

Through his actions in the Kursk region, the President explained, Ukraine is trying to improve its negotiating position in the future, but there is “no talk” of negotiations.

The Kursk incursion “shows why the Kiev regime rejected peace offers from Moscow and the mediators,” Putin said at the meeting, RIA Novosti reports.

“Apparently, the enemy is trying to improve its negotiating positions in the future, but What kind of negotiations can we talk about with people who indiscriminately target civilians?civilian infrastructure or are they trying to create a threat to nuclear power plants? Is it possible to talk to them?”.

Moscow’s forces, the Russian President then claimed, are advancing along the entire line of contact, despite the incursion of Ukrainian soldiers across the border. “The pace of offensive operations by the Russian armed forces, volunteers and veterans has not only not decreased, but, on the contrary, has increased by one and a half times. Our armed forces – stressed Putin who in the next few hours will meet with the Security Council to discuss the fighting in Russia – are advancing along the entire line of combat”.

“Ukrainian attacks on other border areas not ruled out”

“The enemy will continue to try to destabilize the situation in the border area to shake up the internal political situation in our country,” Putin said. “Russian troops are advancing along the entire line of contact.”

The President then denounced the risk that the offensive of Kiev forces in the border areas will continue elsewhere as well and indicated the Bryansk region, on the border with Ukraine and also with Belarus, further north than the Kursk region, as a possible route. “If Bryansk is relatively calm today, it does not mean that it will be the same tomorrow. I ask you to treat this issue with the utmost care together with the security forces and the headquarters that is being created with the FSB,” Putin said, after talking with the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz.

“Kiev lost 1,600 soldiers in Kursk raid”

The military operation in Russia’s Kursk region has killed 1,610 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, which also lost “32 tanks, 23 armored personnel carriers, 17 infantry vehicles and 136 armored fighting vehicles.”