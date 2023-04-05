“The health restrictions are still in place, we will not be able to speak in person.” Vladimir Putin remotely dismisses the ambassadors who arrived at the Kremlin for the event in which the Russian president receives the diplomats’ credentials. Putin speaks from the podium in the center of the room, while the guests are several meters away: in the end, no handshake.

The scene did not go unnoticed and was relaunched on the Ukrainian Telegram channels. Only yesterday, the words of a former agent of Putin’s security service had a wide echo: the Russian president “pathologically fears for his life. He has isolated himself from the world with barriers of all kinds: quarantine, information vacuum His relationship with reality is distorted”.