Putin and Sobyanin opened a through Leningrad-Kazan diameter through Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin took part in the official launch ceremony for passenger traffic along the Moscow Central Diameter (MTsD-3). Live broadcast from the scene TASS.

The opening ceremony of the third diameter of the ground meter takes place in the Manege at the Moscow Urban Forum. Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of the Moscow Region, also appeared at the event.

Earlier, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Maxim Liksutov named the advantages of launching a through Leningrad-Kazan diameter through Moscow. According to him, thanks to the new line, trips will become more comfortable and cheaper for passengers. In addition, the environmental situation in the surrounding areas will improve, as some of the motorists will transfer to MCD-3.

New electric trains supplied by Transmashholding will run along the third diameter. The preparation of vehicles for the launch of MCD-3 and MCD-4, which is planned later this year, was carried out in an enhanced mode.