President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened the Big Circle Metro Line

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened a large circular metro line (BKL) in the capital. About it informs Moscow agency.

The opening of the BCL took place on Wednesday, March 1, it was held in the video link format. The participation of the head of state and the mayor in the event was announced the day before by the Kremlin. The ceremony was also attended by employees of the Moscow Metro and specialists who participated in the creation of the line. The construction process itself was completed in early February 2023. The last nine BCL stations were put into operation: Maryina Roshcha, Rizhskaya, Sokolniki, Tekstilshchiki, Pechatniki, Nagatinsky Zaton, Klenovy Bulvar, Kashirskaya and Varshavskaya.

The line will, of course, be a very serious help for the development of the metro, the release of other lines, land transport, and so on. It is the largest highway in the world among all circular metro lines. Sobyanin at a meeting with the President

During the ceremony, Sobyanin announced that in the next five days after the opening of the BKL, travel along it would be free. Citizens will be able to use the new stations and save time on the road.

large scale

Big circle line became the world’s largest metro project. It has 70 kilometers of tracks, 31 stations and three electric depots. At the same time, the BCL set a record for the length among underground rings – before that, the Second Ring Metro Line in Beijing, which reaches 57 kilometers, was considered the longest.

With the help of the new line in Moscow, it was possible to connect the radial lines, which are located at a distance of up to 10 kilometers from the existing Circle Line, as well as unload part of the passenger traffic in the metro, which serves 15 million residents of the capital and the region. According to calculations, they daily manage to save on trips up to 35-45 minutes.

step by step

The construction of the BKL was carried out in several stages, and the opening took place in sections. In February 2018, the first five stations Delovoi Tsentr, Shelepikha, Khoroshevskaya, CSKA and Petrovsky Park were opened. At the end of the year, the Savelovskaya station was opened – work on its construction was carried out at a depth of 65 meters.

Then the work continued for almost two years, and at the end of March 2020, the Lefortovo and Aviamotornaya stations were launched – until the full launch of the BCL, they belonged to the pink metro line. Then the station “Elektrozavodskaya” was opened.