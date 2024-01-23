Cairo (agencies)

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Russian President Vladimir Putin witnessed, via video technology, the start of concrete pouring at the base of Electricity Unit No. 4 at the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant.

Yesterday, Cairo News Channel quoted Sisi as saying, “The establishment of the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt is a historic event for our country and our people,” welcoming the start of the second phase of building the units for the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant.

Al-Sisi added that “Egypt pays great attention to various energy fields to enhance economic growth,” noting that “the Dabaa nuclear plant opens a new page for relations between Egypt and Russia.”

Al-Sisi stressed that the Dabaa station represents special importance for energy projects between Egypt and Russia, and said: “Today we are writing a new history by realizing the Egyptians’ dream of a peaceful nuclear energy station.” For his part, President Putin stressed that the Dabaa nuclear plant represents the culmination of cooperation between Egypt and Russia, and will contribute to the development of the Egyptian economy and the promotion of modern industries.

He added, “Trade exchange with Egypt is witnessing great development, and we have a partnership in many projects in the fields of energy and agriculture,” noting that the Dabaa nuclear station is the most important project between Egypt and Russia, and will enhance the energy field.

Putin explained that “Egypt is a strategic partner of Russia, and we are working to strengthen joint relations,” hoping for Egypt’s participation in more than 200 events within the BRICS group.