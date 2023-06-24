“A stab in the back of our troops and Russia”. As Vladimir Putinin a televised address to the nation, defined the armed uprising launched by Yevgeny Prigozhin, speaking of “serious acts of treason” and assuring that those responsible “will pay for it”.

“I am addressing those who, through deceit and threats, have been involved in the criminal adventure of the armed revolt”. As did the top Russian military, Vladimir Putin directly addresses Wagner’s mercenaries asking them to “put an end to their participation in these military actions”. “All those who have taken up arms against the armed forces are traitors“, continued Putin. “We are facing a betrayal, those responsible will be brought to justice,” he added.

Vladimir Putin promises that “he will do everything to protect Russia” while assuring that, in the face of Wagner’s rebellion, “our response will be tough“.

The Russian president then stated that the country is committed to fighting against “the Nazis” in Ukraine and that “the whole West is against us: we are fighting for our independence, for the right to remain Russian”. And right now”all our forces must remain united” to prevent the enemy from exploiting “unity splitting actions”.

“There situation in Rostov-on-Don remains difficult during the armed uprising“, Putin then acknowledges, assuring that measures are being taken to “stabilize the situation”. “In Rostov, the work of the civil and military administration is fundamentally blocked”, he added. This morning Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed in a video that he had took control of all military targets in the city, including the airport.

“Self-interest has led to betrayal of our country and the cause our military is fighting for“, he then said referring to Prigozhin, whom he never named in his speech. “All those who have chosen treason will be punished – he added – the necessary orders have been given to the armed forces”.



WAGNER TROOPS IN ROSTOV, THE THREAT OF PRIGOZHIN

The leader of the Wagner group announced this morning that his troops have crossed the border and entered Rostov. “Now we are entering Rostov – he wrote on Telegram – the divisions of the Ministry of Defense, or rather the recruits who were sent to stop our path, have stepped aside”. “If anyone tries to stop us, we will destroy everyone,” he added. Prigozhin later said he had taken control of all military sites in the Russian city on the Don. In a video, Wagner’s leader said he and his army are at the headquarters of the city’s Southern Military District. “All military objectives are under control, including the airport”, he explained, launching an ultimatum: “We have arrived here and we want to receive the Chief of Staff and Shoigu. Unless they come, we will stay here, we will block the city ​​of Rostov and we will head towards Moscow”

