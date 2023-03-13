Home page politics

Soldiers of the Wagner mercenary unit in action in the Ukraine war. Will help come from Lebanon soon? © IMAGO/Viktor Antonyuk

Russia is currently recruiting in the Middle East. Soldiers are to be recruited in a Palestinian refugee fight. For 350 euros a month.

Beirut/Moscow – Is Russia running out of soldiers? Again and again there are reports of new mobilization measures, even on Russian state television moderators advertise for military service. Meanwhile, new soldiers for the front are by no means only coming from Russia: mercenaries are supporting the Wagner group, Chechens are fighting on behalf of Ramzan Kadyrov, and support is apparently also coming from Lebanon.

Russian help from Lebanon? Apparently for 350 euros to the Ukraine front

Like the portal specialized in the Near and Middle East The Media Line reported, Lebanese receive $350 a month when they join the Russian military. There is also compensation for the families of the relatives. According to the report, it is primarily Palestinians who want to fight in the name of Russia. Most of them are said to come from a Palestinian refugee camp.

The focus is on young people, especially those who can operate drones or have experience in guerrilla warfare. How The Media Line further reported that the recruitment was supported by the Hezbollah movement based in Lebanon. Germany classifies the group as a terrorist organization. In 2020, then Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) banned Hezbollah in Germany. According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the terrorist organization has more than 1,000 members in Germany.

Mercenary squad Wagner opens recruitment centers in 42 Russian cities

Apparently the Wagner group is also involved in the recruitment process. The mercenary group recruits men from Africa and Asia to fight in Ukraine. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin recently announced the opening of 58 recruitment centers in Russia. “In 42 cities of the Russian Federation, recruitment centers have been opened on behalf of Wagner,” the businessman said on Friday in the Telegram channel of his company Concord. Most of them are located in sports centers and martial arts clubs, according to a published list of recruitment centers.

“New fighters are arriving there, they will join us to defend their country and families,” Prigozhin said, referring to the recruitment centers. Prigozhin did not specify how many fighters should be recruited and how long the recruitment should last. In the case of Lebanon, there is talk of around 300 so far. (as)