Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died this Monday at the age of 86, was remembered by politicians around the world and, above all, by their allies and rivals in Italy.

After his death, multiple personalities remembered him as a “historical” figure or as a controversial “protagonist” in the country’s political and social history.

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, lamented with “deep sadness” the death of “a great political leader who left his mark on the history of our Republic, affecting paradigms, customs and language” and whose “leadership helped shape a new geography of Italian politics”.

The Head of State also wanted to highlight that, in addition to being “a man of great humanity, a successful businessman and architect of important achievements in sport”, “he promoted continuity in the Atlantic and Europeanist direction of Italy”.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, for her part, assured this Monday that with the death of the three times head of government of the country, “one of the most influential men” disappears of the history of Italy”.

“Berlusconi was above all a fighter, a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions, with courage and determination,” said Meloni, a partner of the magnate in the center-right coalition that governs the country.

Former Social Democratic Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, author in 2014 of the so-called “Pact of the Nazarene”, a controversial alliance between the center-left and Berlusconi, declared that the magnate “built the history of our country”.

“Many loved him, many hated him. But everyone today must recognize that his impact on political, economic, sports, and television life has been unprecedented. Today Italy cries with his family, his loved ones, his companies and his party,” he said.

While another former prime minister, Mario Draghi, highlighted his ability to “revolutionize the world of communication and sports”, transforming the country’s politics and being loved “by millions of Italians”.

World leaders fire Berlusconi

Worldwide, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled the late former prime minister as a “magnificent person” and a “true patriot”, who at the time contributed to the improvement of relations between Russia and European countries.

“He was a politician of world magnitude. There are not many people like him left in the international arena anymore,” Putin assured, in statements to public television.

Putin, who considered it a privilege to treat the Italian politician, stressed that “Silvio was a great friend of the Russian people.” “Silvio was very frank and honest, which is unusual for a politician. He said what he thought. It’s a great shame. A great loss not only for Italy, but for the whole world,” he stressed.

(You may be interested in: Video: the “hero with the backpack” who faced an attacker who attacked children with a knife)

Pope Francis also mourned the death of the former Italian prime minister and remembered him as “a protagonist” of national politics. and for his “spirited temperament”.

Pope Francis expressed his condolences to the politician’s daughter on the death of “her beloved father” and conveyed to her and the rest of the family “his closeness, ensuring a heartfelt participation in the mourning for the loss of a protagonist of life Italian politics”. Francisco, in the letter, recalled that he “exercised public responsibilities with an energetic temperament.”

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also bid farewell to one of his oldest allies, hailing the Italian populist politician as a “great fighter”.

“The great fighter is gone,” Orbán wrote on Facebook, adding in Italian “Riposa in pace, amico mio,” meaning “Rest in peace, my friend.”

Fans say goodbye to him in Italy

At the same time, admirers of Silvio Berlusconi gathered this Monday in front of the Milan hospital where the Italian magnate died, dressed in the colors of their party or those of the AC Milan soccer team that the businessman elevated to the firmament of European competitions.

Berlusconi, who died at the age of 86 due to leukemia, left an indelible mark on the political landscape of his country and in the memory of Italians, from the oldest to the youngest.

Berlusconi supporters gather outside the hospital where the former prime minister died and outside the politician’s residence.

“He is immortal, he will always be with us,” Carla Ballarini, 75, told AFP, who went to the San Raffaele hospital shortly after the announcement of the former prime minister’s death. “I always admired him, like our entire family. For his generosity, his kindness and everything he did for us,” the retiree explained.

The journalists also posted themselves at the entrance but in a restricted perimeter guarded by the police and a group of carabinieri. Early in the morning, Berlusconi’s brother, Paolo, and the tycoon’s three daughters arrived at the hospital.

Samuele Nebulioni, a 22-year-old International Relations student, went to the hospital with a bouquet of flowers. “He was the greatest liberal in Italian history,” he said of the Forza Italia founder.

