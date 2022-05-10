Home page politics

Bedrettin Bölükbasi

In the middle of the Ukraine war, oligarchs around Vladimir Putin suddenly die. Now another has died under mysterious circumstances.

Moscow – In addition to arms deliveries, sanctions are an instrument used by Western countries against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Several oligarchs are also hit by economic and financial sanctions because of the Ukraine war.

But now, in the midst of the escalating Ukraine conflict, they suddenly have far greater worries than just economic consequences: they are being plagued by mysterious deaths. In just three months, seven Russian oligarchs have died under mostly unexplained and strange circumstances. Now an eighth oligarch has joined them.

Putin and oligarchs: Ex-Lukoil executive Subbotin dies while being treated by shamans

Alexander Subbotin, ex-executive at Russian oil giant Lukoil, visited a shaman couple to treat his alcohol addiction, according to BR, citing Russian media. The unusual treatment also included “toad poison” and a bath in “cock’s blood”. According to the Russian media, he was apparently gradually put on “rehab” in a basement.

On his second visit, Subbotin is said to have received an unknown drug, after which he developed heart problems. However, the shamans did not call a doctor and probably preferred to trust their own arts. Shortly thereafter, the Russian oligarch apparently died on the spot, as reported by BR.

Oligarchs: list of spontaneous and strange deaths in the Ukraine-Russia war keeps growing

Subbotin is the eighth name on a list of oligarch deaths under strange circumstances. Sergei Protosenya, Vladislav Awayev and Vasily Melnikov are also among the oligarchs who died at short intervals and under questionable circumstances. Protosenya was found hanged in his villa in Spain. His wife and daughter were also discovered stabbed to death, the conservative tabloid reported New York Post and quoted the local Catalan newspaper El Punt Avui.

Awayev was found in his Moscow apartment. According to the Russian police, he is said to have shot his wife, his daughter and finally himself, the Russian state agency Tass reported. It was similar with Melnikov. In his luxury apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, according to Russian media, he is said to have first killed his wife, his two sons and then himself. The exact background of the incidents remain unclear.

Putin and Oligarchs: Expert Talks of “Liquidation” – Long Arm of the Kremlin?

Swedish business journalist and Russia expert Anders Aslund told the US tabloid that these cases were a “purge,” an order for “liquidation” by Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin New York Post citing his sources from Russia. According to them, Putin approved the assassination of these oligarchs because, in the Kremlin’s view, they were leaking information on the financing of Russian foreign operations, including the Ukraine war.

And the deceased oligarchs definitely had to do with a lot of money. Most were top executives and executives in Russia’s oil and gas industry, which Aslund says is used to fund Russia’s operations. After all, this was also the case with Alexander Subbotin. He was a former executive at Russian oil giant Lukoil, whose board described the Ukraine war as a “tragic event”.

With each new mysterious death among oligarchs, there are increasing suspicions that Putin’s long arm may be involved and want to eliminate opponents of the invasion in their own ranks. The strange death of Subbotin also contributes to this. (bb)