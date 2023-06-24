“The president works in the Kremlin.” This was assured by Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RIA Novosti, later some rumors thatfollowing the uprising of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner, the president reportedly left Moscow for one of the residencies outside the capital region. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, also remained in Moscowas reported by his spokesman, Oleg Osipov: “Medvedev, his assistants and the secretariat are at their workplaces and performing their duties”.

In a tweet, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko wrote that Putin’s presidential plane would take off from Moscow for St. Petersburg. Circumstance denied by Peskov. The adviser attaches a photo from the FlightRadar site showing the path of the Ilyushin II 96-300 PU.

MEDIA: “KREMLIN ATTEMPT TO NEGOTIATE, PRIGOZHIN REFUSED”

The Kremlin yesterday allegedly tried to negotiate an agreement with Yevgeny Prigozhin, but Wagner’s leader allegedly refused the request to retract the declarations of fire made against Russian military leaders. This is what the Russian site Vazhnye Istorii reveals, taken up by Ukrainska Pravda. According to sources, Prigozhin received “a call from the presidential administration, not from Putin, and was offered to retract, explaining that his messages were the work of hackers who had faked his voice”.

But Wagner’s leader allegedly refused the Kremlin’s offer, and so Vladimir Putin ordered the criminal investigation against him to be launched using an iron fist.