Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone last night about the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and agreed to ask the disputing parties for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the activation of the Organization for Security’s mechanisms. and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), including the Minsk Group, with a view to starting negotiations that will enable a peaceful solution to the current conflict between Armenians and Azerbaijanis.

This is stated in the press release issued by the Kremlin. “Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron urged the parties to the conflict to put a complete end to the fighting as soon as possible, to reduce tensions and to show restraint”, reads the statement from the Russian Presidency, which already called to stop the clashes the same day they began, last Sunday.

Russia and France, together with the United States, are the three countries that preside over the Minsk Group, a structure created in 1994, after the truce that followed a war that lasted three years, and which also includes Germany, Belarus, Finland, Italy, Sweden and Turkey, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan. But, despite multiple summits and efforts, there has been no way to resolve the dispute since then.

Yesterday, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, also called for a ceasefire and offered Moscow as the venue for possible talks for a settlement of the conflict. Lavrov contacted his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, Zograb Mnatsakanyan and Ceyhún Bairámov, to try to convince them of the need to initiate a process of de-escalation of hostilities.

However, the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, during a visit to wounded soldiers, said on Wednesday that the current offensive will continue until the total liberation of the “occupied” territories. “Armenia must renounce the occupation policy (…) His Army must abandon our land unconditionally, in its entirety and immediately. “If the Armenian Government fulfills these conditions, the fighting will stop, the blood will stop spilling and we will establish peace in the region”, added Aliyev. In his words, “our offensive is aimed at restoring justice, Nagorno Karabakh is a historical territory of Azerbaijan.”

Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh do not give in



Nor is Armenia up to the task of stopping the confrontations, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinián, considers that “it is not the appropriate time to talk about an Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia summit, in the midst of intense fighting.” In his view, “for negotiations to take place, a suitable atmosphere and conditions are necessary.” Quoted by the Russian agency Interfax, Pashinyan also said Tuesday night that “Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh are not willing that the solution – to the territorial dispute – be made to the detriment of their national and security interests”.

On the other hand, according to sources from the Elysee, Putin and Macron also spoke of the alleged sending of Syrian mercenaries from Turkey to fight in Nagorno Karabakh. Such information was released on Tuesday by the NGO, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and by the Armenian ambassador to Russia, Vardán Toganián.

Through a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry assured that “According to the information we have received, members of illegal armed groups are arriving in Nagorno Karabakh from, in particular, Syria and Libya, with the aim of participating directly in the fighting”. The note expresses Moscow’s “deep concern” that the presence of such fighters “not only causes an even greater escalation of tensions in the conflict zone, but creates long-term threats to all countries. region of”.

This pronouncement is the first warning that Russia has issued, especially to Turkey, despite the fact that, for the moment, it gives priority to the negotiating route and is not yet giving signs of intending to get involved in the conflict. “We call on the leaders of all the countries concerned to take effective measures to prevent the use of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in this confrontation and to guarantee their immediate withdrawal from the region,” reads the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.