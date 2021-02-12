Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei said that a meeting between Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin could take place at the end of February, reports TASS.

It is specified that the issue of integration of the two states will be discussed on the agenda.

“Such a meeting is planned, is being worked out at the moment, relevant materials are being prepared. Let’s just say, at the end of February, ”Makei said.

Earlier, Lukashenka said that Russia remains the main economic and strategic ally of the republic. The Belarusian leader stressed that he stands for economic integration with the Russian Federation on equal terms, noting that this will be beneficial to both parties.