Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday, July 23, visited the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronstadt.

In addition, the leaders visited the Starvropegic Nikolsky Naval Cathedral, the main temple of the Russian Navy.

The Museum of Naval Glory is a new facility in the Island of Forts cluster and will open on July 30. The complex is located on the basis of two buildings, which during the First World War were artillery arsenals. The shape of the building is intended to preserve the first Soviet nuclear submarine K-3 “Leninsky Komsomol” as a central exhibit.

Earlier that day, negotiations between the leaders of Russia and Belarus took place in Strelna near St. Petersburg. The parties discussed topical issues in the development of relations between the two countries, as well as integration cooperation within the Union State.

So, during the meeting, Putin said that all the plans of Russia and Belarus are being implemented better than expected. He also noted the good state of the economy in the two countries and added that international reserves are at a decent level in Belarus.

Lukashenka arrived in Russia the day before, on July 22. Negotiations are expected to continue tomorrow.