Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko after meeting in Sochi. BelTA informs about it with reference to Lukashenka’s press service.

The main topics of the telephone conversation, according to the agency, were the functioning of the tax system, issues of cooperation in the military-industrial complex, strengthening of joint defense systems, and the work of the media in modern conditions. “Equalizing the living conditions of people and business entities in the Union State is the main goal of all the great work being done,” BelTA quotes the press service of the President of Belarus.

Putin and Lukashenko met on the eve of February 22 in Sochi. During the talks, the Belarusian leader thanked Putin for supporting the republic’s economy and noted that the money received from Moscow “was not wasted.” Also, politicians went skiing and snowmobiling.