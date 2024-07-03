Putin and Lukashenko Talk During Informal Lunch at SCO Summit

Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko had a conversation during an informal lunch at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Footage from the event was published by someone close to the press service of the Belarusian head of state Telegram– Channel “Pool of the First”.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana. The event is taking place in the capital of Kazakhstan on July 3-4.

The Russian President held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.