The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putinand Belarus, Alexander Lukashenkosigned this Friday an agreement on security guarantees that contemplates the use of nuclear weapons in the face of an external threatin clear allusion to NATO.
The document establishes the obligations of both countries in terms of defense of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and constitutional order, in addition to guarantee the inviolability of the territory and borders of the Russia-Belarus State Union.
