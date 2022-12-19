On December 19, Minsk hosted talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in an expanded format. At the airport, the Russian leader was personally met by the head of the republic. The talks between the heads of the two states began already on the way to the Palace of Independence, where they went in the same car. Putin arrived in Minsk for the first time in three years. What the presidents of Russia and Belarus discussed and agreed on – in the material of Izvestia.

The economy is named a priority in the development of Russian-Belarusian relations

A few days before the start of negotiations, Lukashenko said that the main topic of the meeting would be the economy. According to him, Belarus is counting on equal gas prices with Russia in 2023 and plans to discuss this issue in Minsk.

“As for the economy, as Alexander Grigoryevich noted, this is our priority. Therefore, today we must sum up some results and, if some issues are still considered unresolved, find these solutions. We, in fact, have come to seek and achieve the desired result, ”Vladimir Putin confirmed during the meeting.

The head of state also said that all economic issues between the countries are resolved based on the fact that Belarus is not only a good neighbor, but also an ally of Russia.

In addition, Putin noted the growth of trade between the Russian Federation and Belarus. He specified that in 2021 it reached $38.5 billion and grew by another 10% over the 10 months of this year. According to him, Moscow and Minsk can reach a trade turnover of $40 billion in 2022.

The Russian leader stressed that industrial cooperation in various fields is developing between Moscow and Minsk, as well as cooperation in the field of agriculture.

The presidents discussed the creation of a common defense space

During today’s talks, the leaders of the two countries paid attention to the formation of a common defense space, ensuring the security of the union state and cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), taking into account the fact that the chairmanship of the organization will pass to Belarus from January 1.

Putin, in particular, announced the plans of both Moscow and Minsk to jointly create new weapons and continue the practice of joint military exercises.

“Let me remind you that as part of the consistent implementation of the common military doctrine of Russia and Belarus, joint military planning is being carried out. The Russian-Belarusian regional grouping of troops is operating. At present, activities are being carried out on the territory of Belarus for the combat coordination of formations and military units of our country, ”Putin stressed.

According to him, “a unified air defense system has been created and is on combat duty.” In addition, Putin allowed the possibility of training the crews of Belarusian military aircraft converted to use ammunition with a special warhead.

Lukashenko announced the openness of Moscow and Minsk to dialogue with other countries

The Belarusian president noted that Belarus and Russia, despite “some rough edges”, are open to dialogue, including with Europe, and find answers to all threats.

“I believe that, despite some rough edges, we still find effective responses to various challenges and threats,” he said.

The strengthening of Belarusian-Russian ties, Lukashenka said, has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, in which “we are constantly tested and tested for strength.” At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that sanctions against Russia and Belarus are beginning to subside due to the fact that the restrictions hit their very initiators with a “boomerang”.

“I hope that soon there (in Europe. – Ed.) They will listen to the voice of reason and we will move on to a constructive discussion of both issues of general security and the future world order,” the President of Belarus added.

In turn, Vladimir Putin called “nonsense” the rumors about the alleged “absorption” of Belarus by Russia: these are attempts by ill-wishers to slow down the integration process so as not to get competitors, he pointed out.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day, Belarus remains Russia’s number one ally, and neither side is forcing anyone to integrate, everyone is acting on their own interests.

Putin called the talks in Belarus productive

According to the Russian leader, he discussed with his colleague the main issues of bilateral relations that were planned.

“The main issues of Russian-Belarusian relations in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, in the field of security and defense were considered in a businesslike and constructive manner. Of course, the discussions took place taking into account the situation in the world, which is developing in general and in our region in particular,” the Russian President added.

Lukashenka, for his part, expressed confidence that the citizens of the two states would appreciate the decisions that were made during the negotiations.

“Just along the way, we summed up our work in a broad composition and found that we have moved a little away from government issues. But they repaid our debt and discussed the whole range of issues of Belarusian-Russian relations. Socio-economic issues. Not because of the topic of the day, but I sincerely thank you for taking the time, ”he said.

The talks of the leaders in Minsk scheduled for December 19 were initially reported by the press service of the President of Belarus. It was assumed that after discussing the main issues, the leaders would continue to communicate in a one-on-one format, and then make statements following the talks and answer questions from the media.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, head of Roscosmos Yury Borisov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also arrived in Minsk on Monday with the President of the Russian Federation.