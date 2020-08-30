The Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed to meet in Moscow. This is reported on the official website The Kremlin.

It is noted that the meeting of the leaders of the two countries should take place in the coming weeks. “It was agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow in the coming weeks,” the message says.

The Kremlin press service also said that during a telephone conversation between Putin and Lukashenko, both sides confirmed their readiness to cooperate.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian leader had a telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart. It is specified that Putin himself called Lukashenka.

The previous conversation between the heads of the two states took place on 24 August. Then the parties discussed the situation in Belarus and “on the outer contour, especially in the western direction.” In addition, they agreed that the citizens of Belarus will voluntarily take part in the third stage of trials of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus.