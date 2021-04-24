President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he had agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about a new personal meeting. It is reported by RIA News…

“The main thing for us… is to give people jobs and the economy. If our economy works, as we agreed with Putin, and there were good agreements, they will be continued at the government level … And then we will meet again, agreed in the summer, ”Lukashenko said on the air of Belarus 1 TV channel. The head of the republic added that the parties will prepare documents to be signed at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

The previous meeting between Putin and Lukashenko took place on Thursday, April 22, in the Kremlin, the negotiations lasted about four hours. The heads of state discussed the current agenda of the Belarusian-Russian relations. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian leader, said that politicians discussed cooperation in high-tech areas, energy, as well as trade and economic cooperation. At the same time, the Russian President stated that relations between Moscow and Minsk are developing successfully.