Russia assured today that there is room for military and space cooperation with North Korea after the meeting between the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the leader of the communist regime, Kim Jong-un.

“There are certain restrictions. Russia complies with all these restrictions, but there are things that, of course, we can talk about (…). There are perspectives here too,” Putin said in statements to public television Rossía-1.

Putin was referring to the international sanctions imposed on the Asian country that restrict arms exchanges with Pyongyang.

“Russia is a self-sufficient country. But within the framework of the current rules, we also have possibilities that we take into account and are discussing,” he said.

He highlighted that Both countries have “interesting projects” in the pipeline in terms of rail and road transport, and port infrastructure..

Putin and Kim also talked about the development of agriculture, a sector in which Russia, “of course, has something to offer.”

“We send humanitarian aid to that country, but in addition to that assistance there are possibilities of working as equals. And here the prospects are not bad,” he noted.

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov stressed that Moscow has raised with North Korea “the possibility of cooperating in the space sector”.

“We are a responsible member of the UN Security Council (…). At the same time, North Korea is our neighbor and we will develop relations with our neighbor, despite all reservations and whatever reproaches they make against us.” “, said.

Kim Jong Un leaving for Russia.

Peskov assured that such cooperation is aimed at the “flourishing” of the people of both countries “and not against anyone.”

“The North Koreans are seriously interested in reviving our cooperation. We will activate all areas, from transportation to aviation,” he said.

Putin and Kim held negotiations this Wednesday at the Russian Vostochny cosmodrome, in the Siberian Amur region.where the North Korean leader showed “great interest in rockets,” according to the head of the Kremlin.

Pyongyang has carried out two failed launches of military reconnaissance satellites this year and will make another attempt in October.

Hours before the summit between Putin and Kim, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) into the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas).

According to the newspaper The New York Times, Putin wants North Korea to sell artillery ammunition and anti-tank missiles to Russia for the war in Ukraine, while Pyongyang would be seeking advanced technology for the manufacture of satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as oil production and food aid..

The United States has reminded both countries “that any arms transfer from North Korea to Russia would violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions.”

“We will not hesitate to impose new sanctions if appropriate,” both the White House and the State Department stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome. Photo: EFE/ MIKHAIL METZEL

Kim will remain in Russia: why?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will still remain in Russia, where he will visit aircraft factories in the Amur city of Komsomolsk and military facilities in Vladivostok, as part of his official visit to this country.

“The (North Korean) leader has a great program ahead of him. From here he will fly to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, visit factories where aircraft are produced, both civil and military,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Russian channel Rossia-1. , after meeting with Kim at the Russian Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The Gagarin factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, one of the largest plants of the Sukhoi aeronautical concern, currently produces the Russian Su-35 fighters, develops the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft and manufactures the Superjet 100 passenger aircraft..

It also serves as a repair and modernization base for all combat aircraft of the Russian Air Force and the Russian Navy.

Kim Jong-Un leaving for Russia.

According to Putin, the North Korean leader “will then travel to Vladivostok”, where the Russian Ministry of Defense will show him the capabilities of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

Additionally, in Vladivostok Kim will visit laboratories of several institutions of the Russian Academy of Sciences that specialize in marine biology, he added.

The North Korean leader arrived in Vostochni the day before after almost two days of travel in his armored train to hold a summit of more than four hours with Putin, in which they addressed the possibilities of cooperation in the military-technical fields, space, aviation , transportation and agriculture.

It is unknown whether Kim will make all these visits only tomorrow or whether he will extend his stay in Russia for another day.

EFE