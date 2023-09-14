Russian President Vladimir Putin strengthened his relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this Wednesday. during a meeting in which both exhibited their harmony and rejection of Western imperialism.

Its about second meeting between the two since Jong-un’s previous trip to Vladivostok in 2019. Although this time the meeting took place amid strong suspicions from the West about the intention of both countries to strengthen their military and space cooperation through an agreement.

The North Korean leader traveled to Russia with a delegation that includes his sister Kim Yo-Jong, and the ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs, as well as the director of the Industrial Department of Munitions and the secretary for Science and Education of the Central Committee of the Party of the Workers, linked to the North Korean space program.

After Jong-un’s arrival in Russia aboard his armored train, the two leaders exchanged a handshake and They visited the facilities of the Vostochni Cosmodrome, a Russian space base located in the Siberian region of Amur.

For about two hours, they held official discussions with their delegations and then face to face. After, Both participated in a dinner in honor of the North Korean leader.



Although After the meeting, an agreement between Putin and Jong-un for the delivery of North Korean military material was not announced. to Russia in order to support its offensive in Ukraine, military cooperation was on the table.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (i) during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Despite warnings from the West and Asia that there may be new sanctions for both countries, Putin and Jong-un showed their willingness to strengthen military ties. “There are certain restrictions. “Russia complies with all these restrictions, but there are things that, of course, we can talk about (…) There are perspectives here too,” said the head of the Kremlin, at the end of the meeting.

And, according to Western sources, Jong-un would be willing to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine with “millions” of projectiles and artillery ammunition.

A key support at a time when Moscow, as he told Guardian Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, faces an ammunition shortage that “has forced it to conserve its shells and rockets and impose fire limits.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

According to Joseph Dempsey, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Pyongyang’s support could be decisive for Putin, since “North Korea probably has the largest reserves of artillery shells inherited from the Soviet era that could be used to replenish depleted Russian inventories.” in the conflict.”

But the West has already warned that any deal to increase cooperation between Russia and North Korea would violate Security Council resolutions banning arms deals with Pyongyang.

This Wednesday, in fact, The United States warned North Korea that no country should help Putin “kill innocent Ukrainians,” and stressed that he must face the consequences if he does so.

🇰🇵🇷🇺 | Kim Jong Un: “The DPRK will always stand with Russia in the fight against imperialism. North Korea supports all of Putin’s decisions.”pic.twitter.com/F2d0sayE2Q — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) September 13, 2023

“We continue to urge North Korea to honor its public commitment not to support the Russian war in Ukraine. No nation should help Vladimir Putin in any way to kill innocent Ukrainians,” the Security Council spokesman said at a news conference. White House Homeland Security, John Kirby.

“If they decide to move forward with some type of arms deal, there will certainly be repercussions for North Korea, both from the United States and the international community,” Kirby reiterated.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also called on all countries to respect the sanctions imposed on North Korea. “Any form of cooperation by any country with North Korea must respect the sanctions regime imposed by the UN Security Council, Guterres declared.

Space cooperation: topic of the talk between Putin and Kim

But it is not only Russia that needs North Korea to sustain its war effort in Ukraine. The Pyongyang regime also seeks Moscow’s support to develop its space sector and the choice of the cosmodrome to hold this meeting, the great Moscow space base, is symbolic.

Jong-un’s visit to Russia comes after two failed launches of military reconnaissance satellites and Pyongyang’s plans to make another attempt in October. At the same time, hours before the summit, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in both Koreas).

It would be the first time that the Pyongyang regime has carried out these launches while Kim is abroad.

At the cosmodrome, andThe head of the Kremlin showed his counterpart the assembly of the Angará rockets and the Soyuz-2 carrier launch complex.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East.

Putin raised the possibility of Russia helping North Korea build satellites and assured that the leader of the dynasty showed great interest in rocket technology. “They are trying to develop his space program,” Putin said, according to Russian news agencies.

The two leaders addressed, among other issues, “the political-military situation in Europe,” in a veiled reference by Jong-un to the presence of NATO in the Old Continent.

The leaders also talked about the development of agriculture, a sector in which Russia, “of course, has something to offer,” according to the Russian president.

About Ukraine, Jong-un was convinced of Russia’s victory in its “special military operation” in Ukraine, while praising the “heroic” Russian army fighting there.

“Russia has now risen up in a holy struggle to defend its sovereignty and security (…). We have always supported and continue to support all of President Putin’s decisions,” Kim said.

And he added: “I am convinced that the heroic Russian Army and people, who brilliantly inherited the traditions of victory, will demonstrate dignity and honor on two fronts: in the special military operation and in the building of a strong state.”

The flags of North Korea and Russia fly during a visit by Russian President Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

And both leaders made it clear that their relations will intensify. Jong-un, for example, stated that relations with Moscow are now Pyongyang’s “top priority.” “I hope that we will always fight together against imperialism and the construction of sovereign states,” he emphasized.

Putin, for his part, accepted an invitation to visit North Korea and made a solemn toast. for the “future strengthening of cooperation.” Furthermore, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov declared that Moscow will develop relations with its North Korean neighbor “despite the reproaches” made against it.

Jong-un will remain in Russia after his summit with the Russian president, as he will visit aircraft factories this Thursday in the Russian city of Komsomolsk on Amur and military facilities in Vladivostok.

The Gagarin factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, one of the largest plants of the Sukhoi aircraft consortium, currently produces the Russian Su-35 fighters, develops the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft and manufactures the Superjet 100 passenger aircraft. It also serves as repair and modernization base for all combat aircraft of the Russian Air Force and the Russian Navy.

