Putin and Kim Jong-un completed six-hour talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome

Russian President Vladimir Putin completed negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This is reported by RIA News.

The summit lasted about six hours in total. First, the leaders walked around the cosmodrome, then held negotiations with delegations in a one-on-one format, and then attended a gala dinner. There was no press conference or joint statement following the meeting.

Kim Jong-un called relations with Russia a top priority

At the beginning of the meeting, which was open to the media, Putin notedthat the negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on September 9, 1948. According to him, the same date also marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, since Moscow was the first to recognize the DPRK as a state, and then helped Pyongyang in the Korean War of 1950-1953.

The DPRK leader, in turn, also emphasized the key role of the Soviet Union in the “liberation and independence” of his country and pointed out the “deep roots” of friendship between Moscow and Pyongyang.

And now for our country the very first priority is relations with the Russian Federation. I am sure that our meeting will be another moment to raise our relations to a new level Kim Chen Inleader of the DPRK

It is premature to draw conclusions about whether Russia has supplanted China in the first place of the DPRK’s partners, noted Konstantin Asmolov, leading researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ICCA RAS). “Perhaps this (Kim Jong-un’s words – approx. “Tapes.ru”) part of etiquette, perhaps something more, let’s look at the facts,” he said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The Korean scholar recalled that at events marking the anniversary of the proclamation of the DPRK in Pyongyang was present the Chinese delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister, while Russia was represented by the Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army named after A.V. Alexandrov. According to him, this fact gave rise to rumors that difficulties had arisen in relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The leaders of Russia and the DPRK discussed economic and humanitarian cooperation

On the agenda of the negotiations between the two leaders was the strengthening of economic cooperation, which experienced a serious decline during the period of North Korea’s self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic: due to the closure of borders, trade practically disappeared.

The special interest in this area of ​​cooperation is indicated by the fact that the Russian delegation included the Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, noted leading researcher at ICSA RAS Konstantin Asmolov.

However, according to the Korean scholar, classical forms of economic cooperation are blocked by international sanctions, so Moscow is now trying to find loopholes in the rules that would allow them to increase interaction with Pyongyang

Photo: Artem Geodakyan / Sputnik / Reuters

Following the negotiations, Putin said that Russia and the DPRK have many interesting projects in the field of transport logistics. “You can make a very good logistics triangle: railway, port, then a road to China. Here it is possible to increase transportation volumes significantly,” the Russian president noted in an interview with Rossiya 1. Putin added that he also discussed cooperation in agriculture with Kim Jong-un.

We provide humanitarian assistance to this country, but in addition to humanitarian assistance, there is an opportunity to simply work on equal terms. The prospects are good here Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The leaders also touched on the regional agenda. According to Kim, they discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe and came to a “satisfactory consensus on further strengthening strategic and tactical cooperation, supporting solidarity in the struggle to protect the sovereign right of security, to create guarantees of lasting peace both in the region and throughout world.”

Russia will help North Korea with satellite launch

Before the start of full-scale negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited with the North Korean leader the launch complex for the Soyuz-2 rockets, and then the Angara complex under construction.

Before the meeting, Putin told reporters that Russia plans to help North Korea with its space program. “That’s why we came here. The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket technology, and they are trying to develop space,” he said.

Formally, international UN sanctions, for which Russia also voted in 2017, prohibit North Korea from launching not only military ballistic missiles, but also launch vehicles for space programs, Asmolov noted. “A similar decision by Putin, thanks to which North Korean satellites will be launched on Russian rockets, bypasses this limitation and is a very serious proof of the level of friendship between our countries,” the Korean scholar emphasized.

Western countries accuse Russia of violating UN sanctions due to negotiations with Kim

Konstantin Asmolov called it indicative that the Western media, on the eve of the negotiations, claimed that the summit would be held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, and the leaders would discuss the supply of North Korean ammunition to Russia. “But the visit was not there, not then, and not about that,” the Korean scholar emphasized, adding that the supply of ammunition is not a reason for negotiations between top officials.

The specialist did not rule out that against the backdrop of the summit, Western countries could accuse Russia of violating international sanctions against the DPRK. At the same time, according to him, Moscow has been accused of similar violations before, claiming that it allegedly trades in weapons with Pyongyang. “The evidence for this was at the level of ‘here’s a photograph, there’s a train on it, and on the train, I swear to my mother, there’s a rocket.’” So there will be accusations, but the evidence base for these accusations will be difficult,” Asmolov concluded.

Photo: Mikhail Metzel / Kremlin / Sputnik / Reuters

Answering a question from journalists about military-technical cooperation with the DPRK, Putin emphasized that there are international restrictions in this area that Russia observes. “But there are things that we, of course, can talk about, we are discussing, we are thinking about it,” the Russian president noted, without specifying what exactly Moscow and Pyongyang are discussing.

North Korea supported Russia in “holy war against evil”

After the talks, the Russian president gave a gala dinner in honor of the North Korean guests. Judging by the published menu, the delegations were offered dumplings with Kamchatka crab, grass carp fish soup, sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes and other dishes.

At the beginning of the banquet, Putin said that Russia and the DPRK were acting “in the name of peace, stability and prosperity in our common region,” and raised a toast to strengthening friendship between the two countries, the well-being of their peoples and the health of the North Korean leader. Kim responded by offering to raise a glass to Putin’s health and Russia’s new victories.

We are confident that the Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle to punish the gathering of evil that claims hegemony and nourishes expansionist illusions Kim Chen Inleader of the DPRK

Putin showed Kim Jong-un the Aurus car

The Russian president arrived at the meeting in a Russian-made Aurus car, which he showed to the North Korean leader, TASS reports. Kim Jong-un first examined the car from the outside, and then sat in the passenger seat. After that, Putin took him to an Aurus car of a different model so that the DPRK leader could get acquainted with both a sedan and a limousine of this brand.

The supply of expensive cars to the DPRK is prohibited by international UN sanctions, but the North Korean leader has repeatedly appeared in public in armored limousines of luxury brands, such as the Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard. On one of the Maybachs, Kim arrived for negotiations at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Kim Jong-un will visit Vladivostok and Komsomolsk-on-Amur

After the talks, Putin told reporters that after visiting the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Kim Jong-un had a busy program. According to him, the North Korean leader will then fly to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he will visit civil aviation and military equipment factories.

“Then he will be in Vladivostok, and there too [запланирована] military unit under the Ministry of Defense. It is to demonstrate the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet,” said the head of the Russian state. Also during Kim’s visit, it is planned to discuss environmental and educational issues: the North Korean leader will visit the Far Eastern Federal University, facilities of the Russian Academy of Sciences and a laboratory dealing with marine biology.