The bilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and North Korea, Kim Jong-un, at the Russian Vostochny cosmodrome, in the Siberian Amur region, concluded this Wednesday after almost an hour of talks, the Kremlin reported. .

According to the Interfax agency, after the face-to-face meeting, Putin and Kim will attend a lunch offered by the Russian leader in honor of his guest.

The summit began in an expanded format between the delegations of both countries, which lasted almost an hour and a half.. Kim traveled to Russia with a delegation that includes the defense and foreign ministers, as well as senior military officials, including the director of the Industrial Department of Munitions and also the secretary for Science and Education of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party. which is linked to the North Korean space program.

On the Russian side, Foreign and Defense Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, among other senior officials, participated in the meeting.

The previous meeting between Putin and Kim, which also took place in 2019 in Russia, lasted three and a half hours.

Shortly before the summit, Putin explained to the press that he chose the Vostochi cosmodrome for the meeting because The North Korean leader “has a great interest in rockets.”

Kim, for her part,He assured that Pyongyang supports “all of Putin’s decisions” at a time when “Russia has now risen up in a holy struggle for the defense of its sovereignty and security.”

Bilateral relations and cooperation, trade and economic ties were on the agenda of the meeting.as well as cultural exchanges, international and regional affairs, among other topics described as “sensitive” by the Kremlin.

According to the newspaper The New York TimesPutin wants North Korea to sell artillery ammunition and anti-tank missiles to Russia, while Pyongyang would be seeking advanced technology for the manufacture of satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as oil production and food aid.

EFE

