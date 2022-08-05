The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, never managed to fully agree on issues as thorny as Ukraine, Syria or Nagorno-Karabakh, but they did on certain related aspects. The most recent has been the one signed in Istanbul on July 22 for the export of Ukrainian grain -thanks to which another three freighters have set sail this Friday, four since August 1- and achieved precisely with the mediation of the Turkish leader .

And it is that Erdogan seems committed to the idea of ​​not throwing in the towel and continue trying to agree with Putin in many other aspects. A new attempt to bring positions closer has taken place this Friday in the Russian spa city of Sochi, on the shores of the Black Sea.

“With your direct participation and through the mediation of the United Nations Secretariat, the problem related to the supply of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports has been resolved. Supplies have already started,” Putin acknowledged Erdogan. He has responded by stating that “the eyes of the world are on Sochi today (…) to dispel any doubts that the international community may have.”

The previous time that the two presidents met was on July 19 in Tehran, just on the eve of the agreement to unblock the export of Ukrainian cereals. According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Erdogan have continued to address the issue of grain transfers in order to consolidate and stabilize them so that the agreement can be renewed once it expires in 120 days.

This has been expressed by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who stressed on Thursday the need for the Istanbul agreement to last beyond the four months of the previously established validity. “We hope that the security guarantees of our UN partners and Turkey continue to work, and that food exports from our ports become stable and predictable for all market participants,” said the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to Cavusoglu, quoted by the Turkish agency ‘Anatolia’, what has already been achieved through diplomatic channels with cereals could be the starting point for “an exhaustive ceasefire” that precedes the definitive end of hostilities in Ukraine. But Cavusoglu admitted that the situation now “is fragile, because the war continues” and could even disrupt grain exports. Turkey believes that without Russia’s approval there will be no peace. “The international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Russia,” warns Fahrettin Altun, one of Erdogan’s top advisers.

Military offensive in Syria



Putin and Erdogan have also spoken of “joint strategic projects”, of bilateral cooperation, of increasing the volume of trade, which some have interpreted as a request for Ankara’s help in circumventing Western sanctions, and of the construction by Russian specialists of the first Turkish nuclear power plant in Akkuyu.

Syria was another of the main topics of the summit. Turkey threatens to launch a military offensive in the north of the country against the Kurds with the aim of establishing a “security zone” from the border and inland of 30 kilometers. Moscow has asked Ankara to give up such an idea. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, has said that “Turkey has legitimate security concerns in relation to Syria”, but has urged to avoid “endangering the territorial integrity and political stability” of the Arab country. Putin and Erdogan have once again announced that their respective countries will fight against the existing terrorist groups in Syria.

The unusual outbreak of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh this week has also left a hole in the talks. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday calling for “moderation” and respect for the ceasefire. Russia has peacekeeping troops deployed in a sector of Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan said on Wednesday it had taken control of several positions and destroyed Armenian targets in an offensive that left at least three dead.

Turkey, which helps kyiv militarily with drones and other weapons, condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the beginning, but did not join the sanctions against Russia. Ankara has become the main mediator in organizing the peace talks between Moscow and kyiv.