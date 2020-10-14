The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a telephone conversation.

As reported on website The Kremlin, the leaders of the two countries spoke in favor of stepping up the political process, including on the basis of the developments of the OSCE Minsk Group. The Turkish President reaffirmed the importance of observing the humanitarian truce, an agreement on which was reached on October 10 in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin, in turn, expressed concern that militants from the Middle East region are taking part in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Note that these days the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh is going on almost along the entire line of contact, despite the entry into force on October 10 of the ceasefire agreement, which was reached in Moscow at the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The head of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan stated that in recent days the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were able to penetrate deep into the territory of the region in some areas of the front in the zone of the Karabakh conflict.

In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reported that the Karabakh Defense Army “retreated slightly” in the northern and southern directions.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States authorities call on Azerbaijan and Armenia to fulfill the ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh.