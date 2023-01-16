Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue of normalizing relations between Syria and Turkey in a telephone conversation. This was announced on January 16 press office Kremlin.

Mention was made, in particular, of the launch of consultations with the participation of representatives of Ankara, Damascus and Moscow.

The presidents also noted the practical significance of the joint work of Russia, Turkey and Iran within the framework of the Astana process of promoting the Syrian settlement.

The heads of state also discussed the situation in Ukraine. Putin, in particular, drew attention to the destructive line of the Kyiv regime, which relied on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors.

In November 2022, Turkey launched an air operation against the Syrian wing of the banned PKK. The country’s armed forces carried out strikes in four regions of Syria and one region of Iraq. The Turkish Ministry of Defense explained that the operation is being carried out in response to the explosion that thundered in Istanbul on November 13.

Later, Erdogan said that Ankara would not be accountable to other states for military operations in Syria and Iraq. He added that he would not tolerate hypocrisy from countries that support terrorists.

At the end of December of the same year, a trilateral meeting of the heads of the defense departments of Russia, Turkey and Syria was held in Moscow, and in early January, Erdogan did not rule out holding a personal meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “for the sake of peace in Syria.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow is ready to facilitate a meeting between Erdogan and Assad.