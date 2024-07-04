Talks between Russian President Putin and Qatar Emir Al Thani begin at SCO summit

Negotiations have begun between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, reports TASS.

During the meeting, Putin invited Al Thani to make a working visit to Russia. “You haven’t been to Russia for a long time. We would be happy to welcome you to our country. Let me convey this as an official invitation,” the Russian leader said.

As the agency’s correspondent points out, the emir accepted Putin’s invitation.

On July 3, Putin arrived in Astana for the SCO summit, where, in addition to the permanent members of the organization, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, a member of the Supreme Council of the Emirates Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi and the Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov were invited.