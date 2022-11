Putin and Díaz-Canel in front of the statue of Fidel Castro. 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback/ Twitter

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel unveil a statue of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in a square in Moscow on Tuesday.

“It’s a true work of art – dynamic, moving, advancing. It creates the image of a fighter,” Putin said of the statue, which depicts Castro looking into the distance with his hands on his hips.

On the occasion, Putin and Díaz-Canel deepened their friendship in the face of US sanctions against both countries. Castro, who took power in Cuba in 1959, is not honored with statues in his homeland because, as his brother Raul said, personality cults must be avoided.