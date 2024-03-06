Italy and Russia “are united by many factors, including the fight for independence” and “the desire for freedom that Italians always have in their hearts”. The Russian president said this Vladimir Putin speaking at the World Youth Festival. “Russia has always admired Italian art,” Putin added, speaking of the “great art of a great people.”

For the second time, in a few weeks, Putin referred to Italy with praise and positive terms. On February 20, in another forum, the president responded to questions from Irene Cecchini, an Italian student who moved to Moscow a few years ago to study at the State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). “Italy has always been close to us, I remember how they welcomed me, I felt at home there”, said the Russian president on that occasion, intrigued by the nationality of the young interlocutor.

Putin and the US elections

“Right now I don't want to interfere in the internal political process, I don't want to comment on the behavior of the presidential candidates” in the United States because it concerns “the internal politics of the United States, nothing more”, said Putin referring to the presidential elections scheduled in the US in November, with the challenge between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In a recent interview, the Kremlin leader said he preferred Biden to Trump. The president of the United States 'retaliated' by calling Putin “a crazy son of a put…”.

Russia and Ukraine, “inevitable” reunification

Answering a question, Putin also spoke about the war in Ukraine. “I say this publicly: the reunification” between Ukraine and Russia “at least on a spiritual level will happen, sooner or later. It is inevitable. For this to happen, we must eliminate everything that hinders it,” she adds, before referring to the “most disgusting manifestations of nationalism” that “poison the lives of many people, including in Ukraine today.”